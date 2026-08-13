Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Starting Saturday

Huntley is expected to start Saturday's preseason opener against the Eagles, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Huntley said he's ready to get warmed up for the season against another team. The quarterback has been the backup in Baltimore in five of the last six seasons, making a brief stop with the Dolphins during the 2024 season before returning to the franchise that initially signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020. Set to back up Lamar Jackson for the next two seasons, Huntley will likely spend Saturday's contest giving prospective receivers such as Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt, LaJohntay Wester and Chris Moore a chance to shine.