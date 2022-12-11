Huntley will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Steelers with Lamar Jackson (knee) inactive for the contest.

Jackson was listed as doubtful heading into the weekend after failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday due to a PCL sprain of his left knee, an injury he sustained in last week's game against the Broncos. Huntley came on in relief of Jackson in the 10-9 victory and completed 27 of 32 attempts for 187 yards and an interception while adding 41 yards on 10 carries, one of which went for a game-winning touchdown. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, league sources believe Jackson's knee injury will keep him sidelined until the Ravens' Week 16 game against the Falcons on Christmas Eve, so Huntley could be in line for a two-game stint atop the depth chart. After Sunday's contest, the Ravens will travel to Cleveland for another divisional game next Saturday.