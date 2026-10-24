With Lamar Jackson (ankle) being downgraded to out, Huntley will be the Ravens' starting quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson initially drew the questionable tag after being limited in practice all week, but he has not recovered enough from a high-ankle sprain to make his return for Sunday's AFC North showdown. Huntley will start for a third consecutive game, and the veteran quarterback will face a Bengals defense that has given up only five touchdown passes (tied for third-fewest in the league) and ranks sixth in the NFL in sacks (17).