Huntley will be the Ravens' starting QB against the Browns on Sunday after Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Jackson will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury that he sustained during the first half of the Ravens' Week 4 win against the Titans. As such, Huntley will once again be under center for Baltimore, and the veteran quarterback led his team to a Week 5 overtime victory against Atlanta, when he completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns while turning six carries into 20 yards and a score. The Browns' 16 sacks are tied for seventh-most in the NFL, but the defense has also given up 10 touchdown passes across five games, which is tied for seventh-worst in the league.