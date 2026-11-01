The status of Huntley (toe) is uncertain ahead of Thursday night's game against the Jaguars , Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports

Per Giana Han of TheBaltimoreBanner.com,Huntley was seen after Sunday's loss to the Bills with an evident limp. With franchise QB Lamar Jackson headed to IR with a thumb injury that could be season-ending, Huntley's status going forward gains plenty of import. For now, Joe Fagnano is the Ravens' healthiest signal caller, but look for the team to add depth at the position in the coming days.