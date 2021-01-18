Huntley signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens on Monday.
After Lamar Jackson suffered a head injury in Saturday's divisional-round playoff game, Huntley stepped in and was a critical component of the team. The quarterback was able to complete six of 13 pass attempts for 60 yards and three rushes for 32 yards. While the team won't advance to the next round of playoffs, Huntley managed to earn himself a future contract with the team. The 22-year-old will aim to serve as the primary QB backup in the upcoming year.