Huntley completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns. He added six carries for 15 yards.

Huntley was unable to get the Baltimore offense moving, as he only averaged 4.6 yards per attempt. He also threw an interception deep in Cleveland's territory early in the third quarter on a drive during which the Ravens would have had the chance to at least tie the game. Huntley typically also produces plenty with his legs, though he was held in check in that regard in Saturday's loss as well. Lamar Jackson (knee) has a chance to return for a Week 16 matchup against Atlanta, which would send Huntley back to a reserve role.