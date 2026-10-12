Huntley completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns while rushing six times for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons.

Making his first start of the season in place of the injured Lamar Jackson (ankle), Huntley failed to lead a touchdown drive in the first half as the Ravens took a 14-9 deficit into the locker room. The backup QB rebounded after halftime, finding Derrick Henry for an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter before leading a game-tying touchdown drive culminating in a seven-yard touchdown pass to Devontez Walker with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter, which was followed by a game-tying two-point conversion from Henry out of the wildcat. The Ravens took the ball to start overtime and drove right down the field again for a 14-play touchdown drive, which Huntley capped it with a one-yard touchdown run. Huntley completed his last 11 passes in the comeback win, but he may not get a chance to extend that streak in Week 6 against the Browns, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Jackson has a "real chance" to return for that AFC North showdown.