Huntley (right shoulder) -- who was limited at practice Wednesday -- was able to throw during Thursday's session, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
With Lamar Jackson (knee) still not practicing, Hensley indicates that Huntley is trending toward starting at QB for the Ravens on Saturday against the Falcons. Look for added clarity on that front to arrive once the team's final injury report of the week is posted Thursday.
