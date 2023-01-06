Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that "there's a good chance" Huntley (shoulder/wrist) will start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Harbaugh confirmed Friday that Lamar Jackson (knee) has already been ruled out for a fifth straight game this weekend, leaving Huntley as the next man up at quarterback. Though he's started each of the past four games in Jackson's absence, Huntley's Week 18 status is more muddled than usual while he fights through tendinitis in his right shoulder as well as a wrist injury. According to Hensley, Harbaugh said the Ravens opted not to have Huntley do any throwing during the open portions of practice this week due to the lingering tendinitis issue, but Huntley participated in all walk-through drills and team meetings to keep himself prepared for the starting assignment. Huntley is still likely to carry an injury designation into the weekend, and if the Ravens have any concerns about his ability to throw while he manages the two injuries, he'll likely give way to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback.