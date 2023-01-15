Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays via Stacey Dales of NFL Network that Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is expected to start Sunday night's playoff game against the Bengals.

Huntley, who sat out last weekend's regular-season finale against the Bengals due to right shoulder tendinitis along with a wrist injury, is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but he's expected to be available for Sunday's 8:15 ET kickoff. That said, while it appears as though Huntley is trending toward drawing the start, Rapoport, as well as ESPN's Jamison Hensley indicate that Huntley could cede some reps Sunday to Week 18 starter Anthony Brown, in the continued absence of Lamar Jackson (knee).