Coach John Harbaugh noted Friday that "it looks like it's going to be" Huntley starting Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Lamar Jackson (knee) hasn't practiced all week and could be ruled out for Sunday's contest as soon as Friday, once the Ravens' Week 14 injury report is posted. Either way, at this stage Huntley is trending toward getting the Baltimore's starting signal-caller assignment this weekend.
More News
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Trending toward Week 14 start•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Leads team to comeback win•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Solid in preseason debut•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Gets contract tender for 2022•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Underwhelms in Week 18 start•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Draws Week 18 start•