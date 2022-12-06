Huntley may be in line to start Sunday's game at Pittsburgh after Lamar Jackson was diagnosed Tuesday with a PCL sprain in his left knee, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Huntley stepped in for Jackson for the final three quarters of this past Sunday's 10-9 win against the Broncos, completing 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while rushing 10 times for 41 yards a touchdown. Since then, head coach John Harbaugh has called Jackson "week-to-week," and now with a firm diagnosis, the quarterback can expect a recovery timetable of 1-to-3 weeks. If Jackson ends up sitting out Week 14, Huntley will earn his fifth start with the Ravens over the last two seasons.