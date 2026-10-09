Huntley will start Sunday night's game against the Falcons after Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Zrebiec reports.

Jackson didn't practice at all during the week, and Huntley handled all the first-team reps. Huntley completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards in relief of Jackson last Sunday, adding 16 rushing yards on four carries. While he has 16 career starts under his belt, this is still a spot to stream Atlanta's defense in fantasy. The Falcons are generating pressure at the second-highest rate in the NFL.