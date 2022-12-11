Huntley (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Huntley, who had been filling in for Lamar Jackson (knee), will now look to progress through the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of this coming Saturday's contest against the Browns. His absence will result in Anthony Brown finishing up the Ravens' Week 14 game.
