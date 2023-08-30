Huntley (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday but worked out on an adjacent field, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Huntley has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the preseason opener but isn't expected to begin the regular season on injured reserve. Although he didn't participate in the Ravens' practice session Wednesday, he was still able to do more work than he had been doing recently. The 25-year-old has a week and a half to recover before the Ravens' regular-season opener against Houston on Sept. 10.