Linderbaum is not dealing with a Lisfranc sprain, and is instead dealing with a foot ligament issue according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It was reported earlier Tuesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Linderbaum had suffered a reoccurrence of a Lisfranc injury he suffered in college. However, Harbaugh is saying that it is not exactly true and that the injuries are unrelated. He also noted that Linderbaum should be back in a week or two.