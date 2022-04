The Ravens selected Linderbaum in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 25th overall.

Baltimore gets the best center in the class in Linderbaum, whose frame (31-inch arms, 296 pounds) is such that he is locked into the center position and can't kick out to guard. However, that works for a Ravens team that struggled at that spot in 2021. The Iowa product with a wrestling background was a two-time first-team All-American selection who projects to start right away as a rookie.