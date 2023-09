Linderbaum (ankle) exited Sunday against the Texans, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Linderbaum got rolled up on in the fourth quarter and stayed on the ground for a bit while being checked on. Although he is considered questionable to return, due the late in the late-in-the-game nature of the injury, it's likely the second-year pro will remain sidelined for the remainder of the contest.