Linderbaum suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Texans and is expected to be out Week 2 against the Bengals, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Linderbaum exited the game late and underwent an MRI afterward. The second-year pro's expected absence will certainly be a blow to the team's offensive line come Sunday when they face Cincinnati, especially with Ronnie Stanley (knee) also expected to be sidelined. Assuming both do miss, Patrick Mekari will likely start at left tackle, while Sam Mustipher takes on center duties from Linderbaum.