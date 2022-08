Linderbaum's expected to miss 1-2 weeks due to the foot injury he suffered in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.

While X-rays revealed no major issues, the Ravens will still opt to take a cautious approach with their rookie first-round pick. Linderbaum will sit out the preseason opener against Tennessee but could be back for Baltimore's second preseason game, which is scheduled for Aug. 21 in Arizona.