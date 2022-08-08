Linderbaum had a recent reoccurrence of a previous Lisfranc injury, but it's been diagnosed as a sprain and not a rupture, which provides optimism that he'll be healthy by the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Linderbaum suffered a Lisfranc injury in college -- hence the reoccurrence -- but his current issue isn't expected to be as serious. The Ravens are still holding firm that the rookie first-round pick will be sidelined for just one or two weeks, which means he could be available for Baltimore's second preseason contest (Aug. 21 in Arizona).