Linderbaum will undergo an MRI on his ankle after suffering an injury in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Linderbaum exited the game late in the fourth and was unable to return. Whether he has a chance to play Week 2 against the Bengals likely won't be able to be answered until the test results are in. If he were to miss, Patrick Mekari or Sam Mustipher would likely fill in at center.