Loop made 1-of-2 FG tries and 3-of-3 extra-point attempts against Pittsburgh in a 26-24 Week 18 loss Sunday. He finished the campaign having gone 30-for-34 on field-goal attempts and 44-for-46 on PAT tries.

Loop converted a 40-yard FG in the second quarter Sunday, but he came up wide right on a 44-yard game-winner attempt as time expired. That miss sealed a two-point Ravens loss and marked a stunning end to the team's season. Though Loop's miss will likely linger in the minds of Baltimore fans for some time, it isn't indicative of how the performed this season. The rookie out of Arizona made a steady 88.2 percent of his FG tries, and though he was just 1-for-4 from 50-plus yards out, his final kick of the campaign was his first FG miss on 30 tries from fewer than 50 yards. Loop figures to be back as Baltimore's kicker when the 2026-27 campaign begins in September.