Loop did not attempt a field goal and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Thursday's 28-6 win over the Dolphins.

Loop went without a field goal for the first time in his rookie campaign, ultimately being limited by Baltimore's ability to finish off drives with touchdowns. The kicker has now gone 12-for-13 on field-goal attempts, including 1-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while making 22 of 23 PATs over eight games this year.