Ravens' Tyre Phillips: Dealing with new injury
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2020
Phillips (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Phillips came into the contest managing a shoulder issue, but he was forced out with a new issue. With the rookie out of Mississippi State is sidelined, Patrick Mekari came in to take over at right guard.
