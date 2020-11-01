site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Tyre Phillips: Picks up ankle injury
Phillips is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers due to an ankle injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Phillips appeared to get rolled up on during the first quarter and was forced to exit. Patrick Mekari will work at right guard in his absence.
