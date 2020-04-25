Ravens' Tyre Phillips: Rounds out Day 2
The Ravens selected Phillips in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 106th overall.
Baltimore lost Marshal Yanda to retirement during the offseason so offensive line was a need in the draft. Phillips comes to Baltimore from Mississippi State, where he started all 13 games of his senior season. At 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds with 35.13-inch arms, Phillips has the frame of a tackle at the next level. However, the bookends are set in Baltimore with Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown. Look for Phillips to work as Brown's backup on the right side as a rookie unless the Ravens find a use for him on the interior.
