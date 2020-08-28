Williams signed a contract with the Ravens on Friday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Williams is recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in his senior season at BYU. He was quite productive before being shut down for the year, rushing 49 times for 264 yards and three scores, and the Ravens need depth in the running-back room with Justice Hill (undisclosed) and Kenjon Barner (undisclosed) both on the sidelines. If Hill gets healthy, however, Williams will be a longshot to make the Week 1 roster.