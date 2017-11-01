Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Adds second sack
Bowser had two solo tackles, one sack and a pass breakup Thursday against the Dolphins.
The rookie second-round pick hasn't played more than 15 defensive snaps since Week 2, but he still was able to make his presence known Thursday. He may continue to be summoned in pass rush situations, but with the Titans on the horizon in Week 9, Bowser will have a tough time getting to quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has been sacked on just 2.76% of his dropbacks.
More News
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...