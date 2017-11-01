Bowser had two solo tackles, one sack and a pass breakup Thursday against the Dolphins.

The rookie second-round pick hasn't played more than 15 defensive snaps since Week 2, but he still was able to make his presence known Thursday. He may continue to be summoned in pass rush situations, but with the Titans on the horizon in Week 9, Bowser will have a tough time getting to quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has been sacked on just 2.76% of his dropbacks.