The Ravens designated Bowser (Achilles) for return to practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.
Bowser is working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2021 regular-season finale. He now has 21 days to practice without counting against the active roster, and the Ravens can fully remove him from the PUP list at any point in that span.
More News
-
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Could be back sooner than later•
-
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Shifts to reserve/PUP list•
-
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Placed on PUP list•
-
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: On track for training camp•
-
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Diagnosed with torn Achilles•
-
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Improves as pass rusher in 2021•