Bowser will compete with Matthew Judon for the starting strong-side linebacker job in Baltimore's defense, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bowser, a second-round selection out of Houston, will immediately get a shot to carve out a role for himself with practice officially starting Thursday. Judon, a fifth-round selection in 2016, enjoyed some success as a rookie and could be tough for Bowser to unseat in the early goings given Judon's edge in both size (6-3, 275) and experience in this particular scheme. Still, Bowser's athleticism and pass-rushing prowess should allow him to see the field early in his career even if he's not a starter.