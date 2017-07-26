Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Competing for starting SLB role
Bowser will compete with Matthew Judon for the starting strong-side linebacker job in Baltimore's defense, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Bowser, a second-round selection out of Houston, will immediately get a shot to carve out a role for himself with practice officially starting Thursday. Judon, a fifth-round selection in 2016, enjoyed some success as a rookie and could be tough for Bowser to unseat in the early goings given Judon's edge in both size (6-3, 275) and experience in this particular scheme. Still, Bowser's athleticism and pass-rushing prowess should allow him to see the field early in his career even if he's not a starter.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in latest mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...