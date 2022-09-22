The Ravens coaching staff believes that Bowser (Achilles) may be available to play again shortly after returning from the PUP list after Week 4, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bowser has been recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, leading to his placement on Baltimore's PUP list in late August. As a result, the Ravens have been extremely shorthanded at outside linebacker with rookie David Ojabo also likely to miss the first half of the regular season while on PUP. Bowser recorded a career-high 59 tackles and seven sacks over 17 contests in 2022, and his quick return could make a major impact behind current starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston.