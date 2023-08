The Ravens are optimistic Bowser (knee) can make his season debut by Week 3, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bowser is currently on the Ravens' active/non-football injury list. He has been sidellined with the injury since June 15. The 28-year-old is expected to start at outside linebacker opposite Odafe Oweh this season. In the meantime, David Ojabo is a strong candidate to fill in for him.