Bowser was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the virus, and Bowser and a slew of other Ravens were placed on the COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts. Bowser and the others could still play Sunday against the Colts if they return negative tests over the next five days, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.