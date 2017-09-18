Bowser had two tackles, a sack and an interception in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Bowser only played roughly half the defensive snaps Sunday, but the rookie was extremely impactful when he was in the game. He showed his athleticism dropping into coverage and reading the quarterback to cut off the route and make his first career interception, which is particularly impressive given he's mostly been painted as a pass rusher. The rookie still isn't getting enough reps to be a reliable IDP option, but Bowser did enough Sunday to warrant seeing more snaps.