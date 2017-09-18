Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Makes major impact Sunday
Bowser had two tackles, a sack and an interception in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Bowser only played roughly half the defensive snaps Sunday, but the rookie was extremely impactful when he was in the game. He showed his athleticism dropping into coverage and reading the quarterback to cut off the route and make his first career interception, which is particularly impressive given he's mostly been painted as a pass rusher. The rookie still isn't getting enough reps to be a reliable IDP option, but Bowser did enough Sunday to warrant seeing more snaps.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...