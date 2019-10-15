Bowser had one tackle (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Despite playing just 21 of 62 defensive snaps in the game, Bowser made his presence felt by sacking Andy Dalton in the game. The 24-year-old is now up to six tackles and two sack this season, hardly warranting serious IDP attention. He and the defense will face a tough matchup with Seattle for Week 7.