Bowser recorded 24 tackles (20 solo), five sacks, two defended passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery (which he returned for a touchdown) across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

Bowser took a notable step forward in 2019, surpassing his tackle and sack totals from the previous two seasons combined. The 2017 second-round pick stands to contribute as a situational pass rusher for the Ravens in 2020.