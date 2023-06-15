Bowser (knee) is expected to be ready for Baltimore's training camp according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bowser struggled to stay on the field last season as well, missing eight games with an Achilles issue. Throughout his six-year NFL career, the Houston product has accumulated 152 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks. The 2017 second-round pick is expected to start at strongside linebacker this coming season, barring any setbacks with his current injury.