Baltimore placed Bowser (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Bowser had been on the active/NFI list, though there had been some hope that he would be moved off the NFI list entirely by the start of the regular season. Instead, the veteran linebacker will be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of the campaign. Bowser's starting slot could be absorbed by David Ojabo, though his status is currently questionable due to an undisclosed injury.