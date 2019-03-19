Bowser and fellow 2017 draft pick Tim Williams will be tasked with more snaps after the Ravens lost Terrell Suggs to the Cardinals and Za'Darius Smith to the Packers, Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports.

Baltimore selected Bowser at No. 47 overall and Williams at No. 78, but they've combined for just 5.5 sacks and 567 defensive snaps through two seasons while stuck behind Suggs, Smith and Matt Judon. The team is now counting on Bowser and/or Williams to take a big step forward, with the scheme demanding at least three outside linebackers handle regular playing time.