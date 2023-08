Bowser's knee "looked the best it's looked" since camp started recently, coach John Harbaugh relayed Monday, and Harbaugh added that Bowser's expected to be available for the start of the regular season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Bowser remains on the active/non-football injury list, but Baltimore's trainers believe he will be cleared in time to suit up when the Ravens kick off the regular season Sept. 10 against the Texans. In the meantime, Bowser will continue to rehab his knee injury.