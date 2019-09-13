Play

Bowser (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Although he was a full participant in Friday's practice, Bowser hasn't been cleared for action yet. If he's able to play, Bowser will serve as a rotational linebacker -- he played 23 of 49 defensive snaps in Week 1 -- with special-teams duties.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week