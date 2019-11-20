Bowser notched three solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Bowser doubled his season sack total in just one game. He has also turned it on from a tackle perspective recently, making six of his 17 on the year in his last two efforts. Accordingly, his playing time has also been ticking upwards, as he's recorded new season-highs in snaps in each of the last three weeks after playing 32 Sunday.