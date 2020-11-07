site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-tyus-bowser-removed-from-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Removed from COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bowser has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Bowser never tested positive for the virus, but he did have close contact with Marlon Humphrey, who has. He will now be available to play in Sunday's matchup with the Colts.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read