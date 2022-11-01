Bowser (Achilles) was activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday.
Bowser was designated to return from IR on Oct. 12, and his 21-day window to return was nearing it's end. Although he has been practicing with the team, it's still unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's game with the Saints. When he does officially suit up for the first time this season, it'll be a big boost to a Ravens linebacker corps that has dealt with multiple injuries this season, which has also led to the recent acquisition of Roquan Smith.