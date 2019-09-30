Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Sees 17 snaps in home loss
Bowser, in a limited role, finished Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Browns with a pair of tackles, including a sack.
The 24-year-old linebacker played sparingly but was able to record a sack in what amounted to a cameo appearance Sunday. Bowser played only a quarter of his team's snaps on defense in Week 4 and currently holds little-to-no value in IDP formats.
