Bowser, in a limited role, finished Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Browns with a pair of tackles, including a sack.

The 24-year-old linebacker played sparingly but was able to record a sack in what amounted to a cameo appearance Sunday. Bowser played only a quarter of his team's snaps on defense in Week 4 and currently holds little-to-no value in IDP formats.

