Bowser is signing a four-year, $22 million contract with the Ravens, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The Ravens had visions of Bowser developing into a dominant edge rusher when they picked him up in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. It hasn't exactly worked out that way, but he did enjoy a breakout of sorts last season, recording 34 tackles, 14 QB hits, three interceptions and two sacks while 33.8 snaps over 16 games (two starts). Bowser isn't quite the pass-rushing threat most teams desire in a 3-4 OLB, but his coverage ability makes him a nice fit in a scheme that's excellent at creating confusion about which defenders are blitzing and which are dropping back. With fellow OLB Matthew Judon leaving for New England, Bowser could be promoted to a starting job in 2021.