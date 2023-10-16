Bowser (knee) has yet to return to practice with the Ravens.

Bowser has been able to work off to the side with trainers though, so he's at least active in some capacity. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bowser's situation has "gotten a little more complicated over the last couple weeks," so it's unclear where the linebacker stands in his recovery. The 28-year-old has been out all season so far after suffering a non-football knee injury and his return, if possible, will offer Baltimore another significant threat off the edge.