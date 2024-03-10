Bowser (knee) is making a full recovery from knee surgery and will "definitely be back next season," Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bowser told Wilson he is healthy now after dealing with fluid in his knee. The 28-year-old hasn't played since 2022 and despite hoping to return early last season, he ended up spending the year on the reserve/NFI list. Bowser added that he loves playing in Baltimore and wants to get back to how he performed a few seasons ago, before suffering a torn Achilles in January of 2022.